True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Pissed Off Dad GOES OFF on Principal for Allowing 12-Year-Olds to Hold Gun Control Walkout

Posted on by
Share:

Last Wednesday, thousands of kids across the country walked out of their schools to protest for increased gun control. The effort was led by the Parkland students who survived the tragic shooting, which left 17 people dead.

One father wasn’t having any of it and showed up at his child’s school to give the principal, who allowed the walkout, a piece of his mind.

John Gunn, the father, posted the confrontation at Ventura Unified School District with principal Barbara Boggio on Facebook.

“I want to know who authorized these kids to go out and leave the class when I wasn’t even notified about it,” he said to the school’s principal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Pissed Off Dad GOES OFF on Principal for Allowing 12-Year-Olds to Hold Gun Control Walkout
WATCH: Pissed Off Dad GOES OFF on Principal for Allowing 12-Year-Olds to Hold Gun Control Walkout

"6th graders? 6th graders? When do 6th graders make decisions?"
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: