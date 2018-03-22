WATCH: Pissed Off Dad GOES OFF on Principal for Allowing 12-Year-Olds to Hold Gun Control Walkout

Last Wednesday, thousands of kids across the country walked out of their schools to protest for increased gun control. The effort was led by the Parkland students who survived the tragic shooting, which left 17 people dead.

One father wasn’t having any of it and showed up at his child’s school to give the principal, who allowed the walkout, a piece of his mind.

John Gunn, the father, posted the confrontation at Ventura Unified School District with principal Barbara Boggio on Facebook.

“I want to know who authorized these kids to go out and leave the class when I wasn’t even notified about it,” he said to the school’s principal. – READ MORE

