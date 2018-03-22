Kathie Lee Gifford: ‘I hate the male-bashing that’s going on in the world today’

Kathie Lee Gifford lamented in a recent interview that modern feminism and the #MeToo movement are leading to the sweeping demonization of all men.

“I hate the male-bashing that’s going on in the world today,” the “Today” show host said Thursday on SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show.”

“There are a lot of wonderful men,” she said. “I hate this whole thing of, ‘I’m not going to be happy until there’s not a good man left standing.’ I hate that.”

Radio host Michelle Collins pushed back, saying she didn’t believe anybody actually felt that way, to which Ms. Gifford responded, “I do.” – READ MORE

