Gohmert: Sanctuary Cities Are Essentially ‘Seceding From The Union’ (VIDEO)

Louie Gohmert tore into Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other sanctuary city officials during a Wednesday interview on Fox Business.

Host Stuart Varney gave Gohmert free rein to “vent” on government officials actively working to undermine ICE agents, and the Texas congressman took full advantage of the time.

“It is absolutely insane what the sanctuary cities are doing,” he opened. “They basically have said we want the federal money, in fact, we demand the federal money keep flowing, but otherwise, we’re seceding from the union.” – READ MORE

