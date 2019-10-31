WATCH: Pentagon releases drone video from raid on ISIS leader’s compound

The Pentagon released on Wednesday drone footage from the U.S. military raid in northern Syria that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu al-Baghdadi.

“These fighters opened fire on the aircraft, and what you see on the video is the actual response,” said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie of US Central Command at a media briefing from the Pentagon.

“With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully,” he explained.

“Those that came out of the building were checked for weapons and explosives, and moved away from the immediate area. U.S. forces detained and later released the non-combatants, the group was treated humanely at all times and included eleven children,” he added. – READ MORE