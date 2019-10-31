Warren agrees Medicare-for-All could result in two million jobs lost: ‘This is part of the cost issue’

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that she agrees with a University of Massachusetts-Amherst economist who concluded a Medicare-for-All health care plan could result in substantial job losses, calling it “part of the cost issue.”

Robert Pollin of UMass’ Political Economy Research Institute told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that most of the roughly 2 million estimated job losses would hit administrative positions — about half among insurers and half in hospitals and doctors’ offices.

Warren was made aware of Pollin’s conclusions during an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio.

“So, I agree,” replied Warren. “I think this is part of the cost issue and should be part of a cost plan.

“Although do recognize on this what we’re talking about, and that is in effect, how much of our health care dollars have not gone to health care?” she added.

Pollin said supporters of the ambitious health care overhaul would have to think about a “just transition” and what “it would look like” when implemented. – READ MORE