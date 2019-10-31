Bernie Sanders Poll Numbers Slip After Endorsement by the Squad

Bernie Sanders has seen his poll numbers slip a bit ever since a majority of the ‘Squad’ – Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – endorsed him for President.

A report by The Hill, which focuses mainly on former Vice President Joe Biden’s own dip in the polls, also notes that Sanders lost two points in a hypothetical matchup between him and President Trump.

The number represents an 8-point drop since June.

Another poll by HarrisX shows a drop from 17 percent prior to the Squad’s endorsement to 14 percent in their latest 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary poll. – READ MORE