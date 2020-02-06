WATCH: Pence Shreds Pelosi For Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech, Makes Prediction

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to tear up the president’s State of the Union address while standing behind him, the world watching, has resulted in significant blowback, including from the White House and the generally mild-mannered vice president.

Pence says Pelosi ripping up Trump’s SOTU speech was “a new low.” pic.twitter.com/DyMUz9tH4V — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 5, 2020

“I wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution,” he added.

“The contrast here was a president who spent an hour and a half making the speech about America,” Pence continued. “And Nancy Pelosi, in the final moments, tried to make it about her. And I think the American people see through it. I think they see through the pettiness, they see through the politics of all of it.”

“I think what they got last night was a speech that lifted up the country, that celebrated the incredible progress that we’ve made in our economy, rebuilding our military, strengthening our courts,” said Pence. “The stories the president told were American stories, and I just know that it was a great, great blessing to people all across America. And it’s one of the reasons you see the momentum growing behind this president.”

Pence closed his initial comments by offering a prediction. "I just have a strong feeling that she's going to be the last Speaker of the House to sit in that chair for a long time," he said.