Reporter Presses Pelosi About Ripping Up Trump’s Speech. Here’s Her Harsh Response.

On Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The unorthodox move, which was widely panned on the right as disrespectful, was seemingly calculated by the speaker, who chose to rip up the speech while still in the Capitol, in front of scores of media cameras.

“Because it was a manifesto of mistruths,” said @SpeakerPelosi last night leaving the Capitol, asked why she tore up the text of the President’s speech. Asked if she would invite Pres Trump again next year. “Hopefully not,” she said, hoping a new pres is elected in 9 months.” pic.twitter.com/09BC4mpm9s — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi says ripping up Donald Trump’s speech was “was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” https://t.co/3KfDxWRvI1 pic.twitter.com/N5k0KBN9Dr — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 5, 2020

The leading Democrat confirmed this much when speaking to reporters following her highly-covered action.

"Because it was a manifesto of mistruths," Pelosi said of ripping up Trump's speech, according to CBS White House corespondent Mark Knoller.