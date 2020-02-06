Reporter Presses Pelosi About Ripping Up Trump’s Speech. Here’s Her Harsh Response.

On Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The unorthodox move, which was widely panned on the right as disrespectful, was seemingly calculated by the speaker, who chose to rip up the speech while still in the Capitol, in front of scores of media cameras.

The leading Democrat confirmed this much when speaking to reporters following her highly-covered action.

“Because it was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi said of ripping up Trump’s speech, according to CBS White House corespondent Mark Knoller. – READ MORE

