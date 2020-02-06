Tired of Winning? Donald Trump Breaks Obama Approval Record

President Donald J. Trump, fresh off an overwhelming victory in the Iowa Republican caucus, continues to demonstrate the inevitability of his reelection in 2020 and beyond.

Trump has a job approval rating of 49 percent, according to the most recent Gallup survey. That’s the highest figure reported by Gallup since Trump took office in 2017, and it comes as the Democratic Party reels from an embarrassing debacle in Iowa, where the results of Monday’s caucuses have yet to be released.

The president also broke a record once held by former president Barack Obama. Trump’s approval rating among Republicans rose 6 percent since early January, according to Gallup, and currently stands at 94 percent, a new high. His approval rating among Democrats, meanwhile, is just 7 percent. That 87-point gap between partisan approval ratings is the highest Gallup has ever recorded, breaking the previous record of 86 points set by former president Obama. – READ MORE