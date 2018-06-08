Politics
WATCH: Pelosi Throws Jab At Trump, Knocks Herself Out
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi misled a group of reporters during a press briefing on Thursday as she downplayed the current unemployment rate and said what really matters is consumer confidence — something she suggested that only the Democrats’ plan can increase — despite being at an 18-year high.
Pelosi’s comment comes after last Friday’s jobs report which showed that the unemployment rate is at 3.8%, the lowest rate in 50 years.
Unfortunately for Pelosi, consumer confidence is at an 18-year high. – READ MORE
