Don Lemon: Standing for Anthem at NFL Games ‘Fake Patriotism’

Cnn Anchor Don Lemon Believes Standing For The National Anthem At Nfl Games And The Pageantry Surrounding It Are Examples Of “fake Patriotism.”

While discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the White House celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday evening, Lemon also accused Trump of not understanding what “real patriotism” is.

“This isn’t about some fake patriotism, about standing or some pageantry. Real patriotism is understanding what the Constitution means for all Americans and abiding by the Constitution, not doing some false presentation that you pretend to be a patriot while other people are around you going to the concession stands, getting beer, or fights in the stands or talking to each other with their baseball caps on,” Lemon said Tuesday evening on CNN. “That is not real patriotism. Real patriotism is understanding that all of us are created equal and we have the choice to stand, kneel or sit, or even attend a football game if we choose to.”

Lemon said Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “have it all wrong” about patriotism, and he highlighted the White House press secretary’s remarks about America being a great nation because “we stand during the national anthem.” – READ MORE

