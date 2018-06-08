Attkisson: Here’s What Comey Originally Wrote About Clinton’s Emails

In the wake of reports that fired FBI Director James Comey is getting reprimanded for his defiance of authority in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, former CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who’s become a thorn in the side of the establishment media she once represented, issued a friendly reminder about what Comey originally wrote concerning Clinton’s “grossly negligent” handling of classified information.

In his original draft of his famous press conference announcing his recommendations not to charge Clinton for gross negligence in handling classified information, Comey originally wrote:

There is evidence to support a conclusion that Secretary Clinton, and others, used the private email server in a manner that was grossly negligent with respect to the handling of classified information.

Document 34: What Comey originally proposed to say about Clinton classified email, and the changes FBI reviewing official suggested: pic.twitter.com/HB6cmU7rku — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) June 6, 2018

But as Attkisson highlights, Comey’s top subordinates dramatically revised that statement to emphasize the alleged “intent” of Clinton and her team, which is irrelevant in gross negligence cases, and to replace the legal term “grossly negligent” with the less legally charged phrase “extremely careless” – READ MORE

