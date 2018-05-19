True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Pelosi defends ‘divinity’, ‘dignity’ of MS-13 gang members

Posted on by
Share:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending violent MS-13 gang members after President Trump referred to them as “animals” during a meeting at the White House Wednesday with mayors, sheriffs and other leaders who oppose sanctuary policies.

Trump was speaking with a roundtable of California officials when he made the remarks, and Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are working to conflate the comments to include all illegal immigrants.

“He have people coming into the country, or trying to come in – and we’re stopping a lot of them,” Trump said, according to the Associated Press. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pelosi defends 'divinity', 'dignity' of MS-13 gang members - The American Mirror
Pelosi defends 'divinity', 'dignity' of MS-13 gang members - The American Mirror

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending violent MS-13 gang members after President Trump referred to them as “animals” during a meeting at the White House Wednesday with mayors, sheriffs and other leaders who oppose sanctuary policies. Trump was speaking with a roundtable of California officials when he made the remarks, and Pelosi and other…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: