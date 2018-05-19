WATCH: Pelosi defends ‘divinity’, ‘dignity’ of MS-13 gang members

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending violent MS-13 gang members after President Trump referred to them as “animals” during a meeting at the White House Wednesday with mayors, sheriffs and other leaders who oppose sanctuary policies.

Trump was speaking with a roundtable of California officials when he made the remarks, and Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are working to conflate the comments to include all illegal immigrants.

Unbelievable… Pelosi straight up defending MS-13. "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing." pic.twitter.com/t9uuAzKuE2 — Jerry in Arizona (@JerryUSANumba1) May 17, 2018

“He have people coming into the country, or trying to come in – and we’re stopping a lot of them,” Trump said, according to the Associated Press. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals.” – READ MORE

