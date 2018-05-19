True Pundit

Alyssa Milano: People Are ‘Wearing Their Racism On Their Sleeves’ Because Of Trump (VIDEO)

Alyssa Milano said Friday on “The View” that people were “wearing their racism on their sleeves” now because of President Donald Trump.

The comment came during a panel discussion about a viral video of New York attorney Aaron Schlossberg threatening to call ICE on a worker at a sandwich shop and telling them to speak English.

“Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” Schlossberg can be heard saying on the clip. – READ MORE

