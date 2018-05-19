True Pundit

Texas School Shooter Had a Test Run in February but Authorities Did Nothing, One Parent Says

Angie Martinez, a mother of a student who attends Santa Fe High School in Texas, the site of another school shooting on Friday, told CNN that she believes the shooter conducted a test run in February, but authorities did nothing to prevent the shooting.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Martinez what was next for her, following the shooting.

“What now? What now is [that it’s] so aggravating that this school has been warned before, this has happened again. This is the second incident. The first incident was a prank call,” Martinez said. “But they did that as a warning the first time, supposedly. They said that they had did that to see how fast the officers will get to the school.”

Bolduan asked Martinez when this incident happened.

“This was about two months ago,” Martinez said. – READ MORE

