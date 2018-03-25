WATCH: Parkland Student’s ‘Salute’ After Speech Causes Major Twitter Reaction

Check out this little salute/gesture David Hogg does at the end of his speech. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Tj4EgHhZV2 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2018

Toward the end of his approximately four-minute speech, Hogg said, “Thank you. I love you all. God bless all of you and God bless America. We can and we will change the world!”

At that moment, Hogg threw up a salute that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

First it was armbands, now it’s salutes. #MarchForOurLives seems dedicated to reviving the totalitarianism that brought so much bloodshed last century. The demonization of groups in society, calls for violence, etc This is why Americans own guns. #MAGA https://t.co/S35uHyyXO3 — Francois d’Ottawa (@LancopCF) March 24, 2018

Feels a little Hitler-esque. https://t.co/D63qI6cOsa — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 24, 2018

Raised fist is a Communist gesture. https://t.co/XwcMrG0N8K — Henry Makow (@HenryMakow) March 24, 2018

What a clown. Looks like a communist to me. https://t.co/bZlYWzdYJB — Aulona Bushi Capaj (@AulonaBC) March 24, 2018

–READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1