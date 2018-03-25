New England Patriots player Duron Harmon arrested in Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into country

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was arrested in Costa Rica Friday for trying to bring marijuana into the country and was transported back to the US.

Harmon, 27, allegedly possessed 58 grams of marijuana that was concealed inside an iced tea bottle, the Boston Herald reported. He also allegedly possessed marijuana oil, three pipes, candy containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, and four containers containing the cannabis.

The NFL player was briefly detained in Costa Rica before being sent back to the US. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1