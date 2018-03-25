Obama Tweets About #MarchForOurLives Rally, Though His Policies May Have Allowed Parkland To Occur

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama tweeted about the #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, D.C., however, reports suggest that the policies of his administration may have helped create the environment that led to the Parkland shooting as they allowed the shooter to escape scrutiny despite dozens of red flags.

Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018

However, if it wasn’t for an Obama-era policy, there may not have been a #MarchForOurLives rally in D.C. today because the shooting might have been prevented. Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations writes:

Documents reviewed by RealClearInvestigations and interviews show that his school district in Florida’s Broward County was in the vanguard of a strategy, adopted by more than 50 other major school districts nationwide, allowing thousands of troubled, often violent, students to commit crimes without legal consequence. The aim was to slow the “school-to-prison pipeline.” – READ MORE

