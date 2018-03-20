Politics TV
WATCH: Parkland Student Says She Had No Choice On Entering Gun Debate Because Of CNN
CBS News’ Sharyn Alfonsi asks Emma González if she ever thought about not getting into the anti-gun debate because of how nasty it is.
On Sunday, CBS News’ “60 Minutes” interviewed several students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who have turned into left-wing activists following the shooting at their school.
During one segment, Sharyn Alfonsi asked Emma Gonzalez if she ever thought about not getting into the anti-gun debate because of how nasty it is.
“Did you ever think ‘I don’t want to get into this, this is a nasty fight that I don’t want to be in the middle of?'” Alfonsi asked.
González responded: “I have no choice because there were CNN cameras there and my speech was broadcast all over the country in like 4 seconds and I had no idea they were going to be there.” – READ MORE
