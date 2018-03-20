‘Flying Rivers & Rain Bombs’: Al Gore’s Global Warming Warnings Get Even Wackier

At the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai on Sunday, Al Gore presented his new and improved global warming alarmist message, which includes warnings about some rather creatively-named weather developments that he believes we should all be very concerned about.

Dubai’s Gulf News provides the following summary of the rather wild, ominous predictions of the failed presidential candidate:

He described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapour over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the “river” in the air having flown thousands of kilometres from an area in the Pacific Ocean. – READ MORE

