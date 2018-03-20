Disgraced Former Attorney General Holder Lectures Jeff Sessions on How to Tame Trump

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says that Attorney General Jeff Sessions needs to “have the guts” to say no to President Trump.

Holder criticized Sessions at an event at Georgetown University on Monday, days after Sessions fired former deputy FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who had been a subject of frequent criticism from Trump.

The former Obama administration official said that Sessions may have rushed to fire McCabe at Trump’s request. The dismissal came just two days before McCabe was eligible for his pension.

“It may be that at the end of the day … [McCabe’s] termination is appropriate,” Holder said. “But you know, you don’t rush that component of it to meet a deadline that I think the president essentially set.”

“You’re the attorney general of the United States. You run the damn Justice Department. You know? And you’ve got to have the guts to look at the president every now and again and say ‘no,'” he continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1