Trump expels 60 Russian intelligence officers in response to ex-spy’s poisoning

President Trump is expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers from the United States, the White House announced Monday.

The expulsions are in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, U.K., earlier this month.

Of the 60 Russians, 48 are members of the Russian embassy, while 12 are stationed at the Russian mission to the UN, where senior administration officials said they were operating under the guise of diplomacy but were deemed to be conducting covert activities. – READ MORE

