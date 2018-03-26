Trump expels 60 Russian intelligence officers in response to ex-spy’s poisoning

President Trump is expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers from the United States, the White House announced Monday.

BREAKING: Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats over Salisbury. 48 from Russian embassy in US 12 from UN. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) March 26, 2018

Russian consulate in Seattle also closing. Diplomats and their families have seven days to leave. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) March 26, 2018

The expulsions are in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, U.K., earlier this month.

Of the 60 Russians, 48 are members of the Russian embassy, while 12 are stationed at the Russian mission to the UN, where senior administration officials said they were operating under the guise of diplomacy but were deemed to be conducting covert activities. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1