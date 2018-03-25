True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left-wing activist David Hogg complained that the school’s new policy of making students use only clear backpacks after spring break infringes on his “First Amendment rights.”

Grabien News reported “Hogg appeared Friday at a gun control forum with Axios’s Mike Allen,” where he launched into varying off-topic political tirades, advocating for far-left Democratic positions.

After attacking American’s Second Amendment rights for over a month, calling the NRA “child murderers,” Hogg complained about having to use clear backpacks at school. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights
WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights

On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left-wing activist David Hogg complained that the school's new policy of making students use only clear backpacks after spring break infringes on his "First Amendment rights."
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: