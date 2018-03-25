WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights

On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left-wing activist David Hogg complained that the school’s new policy of making students use only clear backpacks after spring break infringes on his “First Amendment rights.”

After a month of attacking American’s Second Amendment rights, David Hogg says having to use clear backpacks infringes on his “First Amendment rights.” Hogg cites potential embarrassment for students going through “their menstrual cycle” because of their “tampons and stuff.” pic.twitter.com/51Ote4Jw79 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018

Grabien News reported “Hogg appeared Friday at a gun control forum with Axios’s Mike Allen,” where he launched into varying off-topic political tirades, advocating for far-left Democratic positions.

After attacking American’s Second Amendment rights for over a month, calling the NRA “child murderers,” Hogg complained about having to use clear backpacks at school. – READ MORE

