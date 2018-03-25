Dem. Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I Would Be Inclined To Sign’ 15-Week Abortion Ban ‘If It Hits My Desk’ (VIDEO)

During his monthly radio show on Wednesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) was asked by host Jim Engster about his thoughts on a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks:

ENGSTER: Here’s one from “Erin” asking about Mississippi passing a bill to prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. I know [state] Senator Milkovich has a similar bill pending in Louisiana. Your thoughts on this legislation?

EDWARDS: Well, as people know, or I guess should know or will know, I am very much a pro-life individual when it comes to matters of the unborn – not just the unborn, however. We were just talking about Medicaid expansion. The same Catholic Christian faith that informs my views on abortion also tell me that Medicaid expansion is the right thing to do. …

It remains to be seen whether that bill will make its way through the process. I would be inclined to sign it if it hits my desk, but I have not yet had any conversations with senator Milkovich or any other legislators or any other interest groups about that bill. – READ MORE

