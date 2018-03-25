Parkland Student Says Maryland Officer Stopping Shooting Doesn’t Prove ‘Good Guy With a Gun’ Is the Answer

With Sheriff Deputy Blaine Gaskill having been the school resource officer who stopped suspect 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollin from continuing carrying out his shooting at Great Mills High School, some say it does not prove anything.

The Great Mills school resource officer stopped the shooter but a “good guy with a gun” is NOT the answer. Armed citizens rarely successfully intervene to stop an active shooter – an FBI study of 160 incidents found that only 1 was stopped by someone with a valid firearms permit. — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 23, 2018

Jaclyn Corin, one of the survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting and prominent activist, said despite Gaskill’s actions, “a ‘good guy with a gun’ is NOT the answer.” – READ MORE

