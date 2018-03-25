True Pundit

Parkland Student Says Maryland Officer Stopping Shooting Doesn’t Prove ‘Good Guy With a Gun’ Is the Answer

Posted on by
With Sheriff Deputy Blaine Gaskill having been the school resource officer who stopped suspect 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollin from continuing carrying out his shooting at Great Mills High School, some say it does not prove anything.

Jaclyn Corin, one of the survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting and prominent activist, said despite Gaskill’s actions, “a ‘good guy with a gun’ is NOT the answer.” – READ MORE

"Armed citizens rarely successfully intervene to stop an active shooter."
