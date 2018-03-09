WATCH: Parkland Shooting Survivor Sends Blistering Message to Classmate David Hogg for Hanging Up on White House

It’s unfortunate to see how quickly and terrifically the debate over addressing gun violence has devolved into a political charade.

Just last week, David Hogg, one of the survivors of the shootingat Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, bragged to HBO’s Bill Maher about hanging up on a phone call from the White House.

Hogg said he ended the call because he doesn’t “need to listen to President Trump.”

Kyle Kashuv, a politically conservative survivor who’s received far less media attention, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum this week he has been “trying to control my anger at what he said,” noting how “counterproductive” his classmate’s decision was. – READ MORE

