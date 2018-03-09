NEWSWEAK: Trump’s Personal Scandals ‘Matter More’ To Americans Than Bill Clinton’s Did

In its likely death throes, Newsweek, the once great national news magazine, is going all-in with its anti-Trump strategy.

“More Americans think a president’s past extramarital affairs should affect how he is judged on the job now than did so during Bill Clinton’s administration,” Newsweek wrote last week, citing a CNN poll.

In the poll, 52% of those surveyed said Trump’s personal life “matters and his moral character is important, while 46 percent said his personal life doesn’t matter if he is doing a good job of running the country. That breakdown reflects the reversal of seven similar polls conducted in 1998 and 1999 concerning Clinton, whose sex scandal with then-intern Monica Lewinsky led to his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives.”

In a February 1999 poll, 46% said Clinton’s personal life mattered, while 53% said it didn’t matter “so long as he was doing a good job running the nation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1