Swing State Polls Show Trump In Solid Shape to Win Second Term

A series of swing state polls show that President Trump is in much better re-election shape than our disgraced media would lead you to believe.

Axios commissioned 10 Survey Monkey polls to look at the upcoming Senate races in those states Trump won in 2016. While there is plenty of bad news for Senate Democrats, a potential loss of five to six seats, the good news for Trump is that his job approval rating in the key swing states he will need to win a second term, is well above his national rating.

Wisconsin: 48 percent.

Michigan: 47 percent.

Ohio: 54 percent.

Pennsylvania: 46 percent.

Florida: 46 percent.

As of now, Trump’s national job approval ratings sits at around 40 percent. – READ MORE

