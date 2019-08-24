WATCH: Overstock CEO resigns, promptly goes on media blitz claiming Peter Strzok gave him orders in deep state political espionage

Overstock founder and CEO Patrick Byrne stepped down Thursday morning, but the billionaire didn’t take the rest of the day off.
Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne says the FBI in 2015/2016 reached out to him and got him to help with law enforcement activities that turned out to be political espionage against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz
Byrne says the request came from Peter Strzok pic.twitter.com/ArfL8bpzdx
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019
Instead, he went on a media blitz sharing further details on his “deep state” involvement that caused him to leave his firm, and says former FBI agent Peter Strzok pulled him into what was — unbeknownst to Byrne — a political espionage operation targeting President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio.
Last month, investigative reporter Sara Carter reported that Byrne reached out to the FBI in 2015 after meeting Russian gun-rights activistMaria Butina and questioning her motives. Byrne says after being given the all-clear, he became involved in a romantic relationship with Butina, and later rekindled the intimate relationship at the behest of federal law enforcement. The young woman has since pleaded guilty to not registering as a foreign agent.
Last week, Byrne confirmed in a news release to shareholders that he had, as Carter reported, assisted in what he thought were “legitimate law enforcement efforts” with “what are now known as the ‘Clinton Investigation’ and the ‘Russian Investigation.'” – READ MORE