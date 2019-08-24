Former NAACP boss slams ‘pandering’ Dems calling for reparations: ‘It’s a scam’ (VIDEO)

A former assistant director with the NAACP is calling out Democrat candidates in the 2020 presidential election for pandering to black voters with promises of slavery reparations.

Former NAACP Assistant Director Michael Meyers took aim at several Democrats who are promising billions in payments to descendants of slaves who helped build early America.

Meyers, a renowned expert on race relations who founded the New York Civil Rights Coalition, got straight to the point when questioned by Fox News about the recent push for reparations among Democrat candidates ahead of the 2020 election.

“My position is this reparations debate is old. It’s passe. It’s a scam. It’s a hustle. It was brought up in the 1960s by people who wanted reparations from the churches. And then again from political leaders who wanted reparations from government. It’s just fake,” Meyers said. “I remember in the 1990s, there was a ‘million youth’ march in Harlem. There weren’t a million people there. Their call was reparations – the racial firebrands, the militants, the crazies – they call for reparations. They have maybe 20, 25 people there. – READ MORE