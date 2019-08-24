Mazie Hirono Says The Trump Administration ‘Sits Around Every Single Day Thinking Of Ways To Be Cruel’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed on Wednesday that members of White House under President Donald Trump’s administration brainstorm daily on new ways to harm illegal immigrants.

“I think that the Trump Administration people sit around every single day thinking of new ways to be cruel to these migrants,” Hirono told host MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “That’s what they do and tomorrow they will probably come up with something else.”

Hirono’s remarks were in response to a line of questioning regarding the conditions of the nation’s largest family immigrant detention center, which is located in Dilley, Texas. The Hawaii senator had visited the facility in December 2018, which she claimed at the time was “disturbing.”

"These families should not be detained and that's the bottom line, and so we're now contemplating thousands and thousands of migrant families being detained, doing irreparable harm to little children," Hirono said. "When I was in Dilley, we can't forget seeing in one of the areas a little boy just silently crying. Heaven knows what's going through his mind but, not good."