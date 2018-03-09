WATCH: Outrage as Florida Lawmaker Tells House Not to Let Parkland ‘Children’ Write Gun Control Legislation

While the Florida State House was debating the gun bill, one state representative made it clear that it is the elected officials who are going to make the laws, not the students-turned-activists who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We’ve been told that we need to listen to the children and do what the children ask. Are there any children on this floor?” state Rep. Elizabeth Porter (R) asked Wednesday. “Are there any children making laws? Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says no homework, or you finish high school at the age of 12 just because they want it so?

“No. The adults make the laws because we have the age, we have the wisdom, and we have the experience,” she continued.

The final bill that was passed by the state House included provisions that raised the age to purchase rifles from 18 to 21, allowed some school personnel to be armed during school hours, and banned the sale or possession of bump stocks, according to CNN. – READ MORE

