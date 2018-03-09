WATCH: ICE Acting Director Tom Homan Says California Politicians Should Send Him Thank You Letters

While appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan defended the administration’s decision to prosecute California and suggested state politicians should thank him for enforcement operations that removed public safety threats.

“I would think that the Oakland mayor and the congressional representatives of California would send me letters thanking me for removing public safety threats,” Homan said.

He specifically mentioned Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who warned undocumented immigrants about an impending ICE raid. According to Homan, Schaaf’s warning precluded ICE from locating more than 800 immigrants with criminal convictions.

Homan’s comments came as President Donald Trump’s administration appeared to ramp up its enforcement activities in California. – READ MORE

