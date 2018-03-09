Steel CEO Says He’s Adding 500 Jobs Because of Trump’s Tariff Plan: ‘It’s Finally Happening’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump’s controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum are already seeing results.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt told CNBC on Wednesday he will be adding 500 American jobs with the reopening of an idle plant. The decision, he said, came as a result of Trump’s new tariffs.

“We’re really excited to be able to tell our employees in the community in Granite City, Illinois, that we will be calling back 500 employees,” Burritt announced, noting the country is “finally doing the right thing for American workers.”

Burritt said the industry has been dealing with “unfairly traded steel” for “decades.” – READ MORE

