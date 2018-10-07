WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez is asked for her ‘plan’ for Congress – her answer is a word salad mess

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on MSNBC in the wake of the stunning news about Brett Kavanaugh heading towards confirmation, and gave a jumbled bizarre word salad of an answer for an important question.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to Chris L. Hayes on his show about the aftermath of Kavanaugh’s impending confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"You're going [to Congress] at a time when people talk about how its broken," said Hayes, "and its so polarized, both of which I think are true, and you're also coming really as an outsider at a moment where I think people like are watching what happened today, and they want to storm the gates, and you're gonna actually do that."

Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a new interview her party couldn’t compromise with the “insane people” on the right holding the country “hostage.”

Asked by Vanity Fair how she intended to balance her desire for rapid, progressive change with the need in Washington to make deals, Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats too often compromise even before getting to the table.

"When you're dealing with these insane people holding the country hostage on the right, you can't go in with your end point. You have to go in with a strong position," she said. "If they're trying to end Planned Parenthood, I don't think we go in with, 'No, let's keep Planned Parenthood.' I think we go in with, 'Let's expand women's rights to health care and have it guaranteed in every state.' I think we can compromise on our tactics and how we get there, but we can't compromise where we're going."