‘Immigrant, minority woman’ reveals what the Dem-led anti-Kavanaugh movement has forced her to do

As the Senate is set to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Saturday, it appears that the well-orchestrated attempt to derail his nomination has backfired.

Writing in a new essay for The Federalist, Adele Scalia — wife of Christopher Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia — said she now supports Republicans after witnessing the embarrassing charade that sought to take down Kavanaugh.

Scalia wrote: I have become a unicorn. My metamorphosis didn’t require a magic spell or potion, or even a trip to a well-reviewed plastic surgeon to add a horn to my head. All it took was Democrats’ treatment of Brett Kavanaugh over the last few weeks to turn me into that elusive creature: a minority, immigrant woman who supports Republicans.

Scalia said some might assume she is Republican because of the family she married into, but she made it clear she is not. In fact, she wrote that she “sympathize[s] strongly with Democratic perspectives.” Now, however, Scalia said her eyes have been opened, and she sees “that Democrats are not who they claim to be.”

“The party that established itself as a champion for the voiceless, powerless, and wrongfully accused, betrayed its values and launched a vicious attack on Kavanaugh that left him voiceless, powerless, and completely incapable of defending himself,” Scalia wrote. – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is hailing Saturday’s expected confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as a major boost to Senate Republican candidates in next month’s midterm elections.

McConnell told The Hill he spoke with his top political advisers on Friday, who said the bitter fight over Kavanaugh, and what he has called a “shameless smear campaign” by Democrats, has revved up the GOP base in red states.

“I talked to a couple of my political advisers yesterday and this has been a shot in the arm for us going into the fall election because it underscores the importance of the Senate and our role in personnel, and of course the most important personnel decisions we make are the courts, and particularly the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in an interview Saturday.

“Our base is on fire,” he said, while predicting that expected votes against Kavanaugh by Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) will come back to bite them next month when they are up for reelection in states won by President Trump in 2016.

“I’m doubly upbeat after this Supreme Court fight, which has been like a shot of adrenaline in our campaigns,” he said. – READ MORE