Dan Rather: Collins ‘misses her moment to be a hero’ by voting for Kavanaugh

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather argued Friday that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) missed an opportunity to be a “hero” by announcing that she would vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a Facebook post after Collins announced her plans to vote for Kavanaugh during a lengthy speech on the Senate floor, the veteran anchor called the nomination battle a “devastating loss” for “most women” and some men.

“So Collins misses her moment to be a hero, and the old bulls win again,” Rather wrote in the post.

“For most women and many men it’s a bitter, devastating loss. Which makes it all the sweeter for the old bulls, and for the forces of power, privilege and money everywhere,” he added. – READ MORE

In a nutshell, here’s what happened: Trying to derail George W. Bush’s presidency and his re-election bid — and searching for a Watergate-sized blockbuster — Rather aired a completely false story about Bush’s time in the Texas Air National Guard. He was fired and left journalism in disgrace.

“Whenever I see President Trump rail against ‘Fake News’ or call us the ‘enemy of the people’ I think ‘you can’t handle the truth.’ You may not like it, but the press is protected by the Constitution (you know that document you swore to preserve, protect, and defend?),” Rather wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Do you see any irony in the fact you were fired for promoting a forged document to alter a presidential election? Your sad story will be a cautionary tale taught in journalism schools forever. You are the #GodfatherOfFakeNews https://t.co/T8vPhpa6b0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 6, 2018

That got everyone on Twitter stirred up, and actor James Woods hit the former anchor right between the eyes with his succinct tweet.- READ MORE