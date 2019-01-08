WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Gets Asked How She’ll Pay For Her Programs. It Was A Disaster.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was again unable to explain how she intends to pay for $40 trillion in far-left big government programs during a Sunday interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” with host Anderson Cooper.

Anderson Cooper asks socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez how she plans to pay for the $40 trillion in big government programs she supports. She could not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/dCpbO5ECmp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 7, 2019

This marks the second time that Ocasio-Cortez was unable to explain how she would pay for the programs that she wants the government to pay for, with the other instance occurring during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“How are you going to pay for all of this?” Cooper asked.

Ocasio-Cortez got defensive, responding: “No one asks how we’re gonna pay for this Space Force. No one asked how we paid for a $2 trillion tax cut.”- READ MORE