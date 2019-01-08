Dem Rashida Tlaib Unleashes Anti-Semitic Slur Against Congressional Colleagues, Says They Have Dual Loyalties

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is creating fresh controversy in her second week in the House of Representatives, but this time it’s over a shocking, anti-Semitic slur leveled at her Congressional colleagues for their support of a bill which would allow local, state, and federal agencies to avoid doing business with entities that support the anti-Israel Boycott-Divestment-Sanction (or BDS) movement.

Phil Klein in the Washington Examiner reports that Tlaib “charged that supporters [of the anti-BDS] bill” were torn by their “dual loyalty” to both Israel and the United States, and claimed that the bill’s supporters “forgot what country they represent.”

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

The “dual loyalty” smear is a typical — if horrifying — anti-Semitic charge, a fact Tlaib is no doubt aware of.

"The idea of Jews as having divided loyalty, and of using their influence to convince others to act against the interests and principles of their own country, is an age-old anti-Semitic trope," Klein contends.