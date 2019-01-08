Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 22-Year-Old American in Head-On Collision

An Illegal Alien Has Been Arrested And Charged For Allegedly Killing A 22-year-old American Man From Knoxville, Tennessee, In A Head-on Traffic Collision Last Week.

Pierce Kennedy Corcoran, an aspiring personal trainer who was the son of Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran, was killed in a head-on car crash by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo last week, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said in a news release that Corcoran was driving on a highway in the area with 21-year-old Jade Damecia Adams in the passenger seat. Both Corcoran and Adams were wearing their seat belts when Francisco-Eduardo allegedly crashed into them on December 29th with his pickup truck.

Corcoran and Adams were taken to a nearby hospital. Corcoran was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, while Adams is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The illegal alien, police said, was driving without a license and without proper registration for his vehicle. He has been charged with negligent homicide and driving without a license. His first court date is set for January 10, and he is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.