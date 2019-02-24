WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Finally Explains Her Green New Deal’s Widely Mocked Promise to ‘Get Rid of Farting Cows’

After being mocked for her the details of her Green New Deal environmental proposal, especially one goal involving “farting cows,” freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is finally explaining the detail.

This will definitely play well in Iowa, Ohio, and Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/MyXmRrr6dx

Breaking: . @AOC explains ’Farting Cows’ in Green New Deal FAQ, and how she plans on fighting farmers and reduce meat consumption at the same time.

As IJR Red reported, the self-described democratic socialist hopes the resolution will fight climate change, however, in doing so, she had one specific goal that appeared on a “fact sheet” which was widely mocked.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast, but we think we can ramp up renewable manufacturing and power production, retrofit every building in America, build the smart grid, overhaul transportation and agriculture, plant lots of trees and restore our ecosystem to get to net-zero.”

The document was initially denounced by Ocasio-Cortez’s staff afterward, but her office later acknowledged a draft was accidentally published. – READ MORE