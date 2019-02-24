Suburban women want the wall, buoying Trump after fleeing in 2018

Suburban women, after fleeing Republicans in the 2018 midterm congressional elections, are coming back to President Trump.

The reason: many want his border wall.

A remarkable new Zogby Analytics poll found that suburban women, more than likely voters, support the wall and Trump’s emergency declaration that will allow him to spend more to build it than Congress has OK’d.

The numbers: 45 percent of suburban women want the president to find other sources of money to build the border wall, versus 40 percent who don’t. And 50 percent back his emergency declaration.

“Even though most voters do not agree with the president’s recent actions regarding the border, suburban women do favor his policies. A plurality of suburban women want the president to get funding elsewhere to complete the border fence and half support him declaring a national emergency to do so,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby who gave Secrets an advance look at the results. – READ MORE