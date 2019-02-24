Mueller Team Denies Tipping Off CNN Ahead of Roger Stone’s Arrest

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team formally denied accusations on Friday that journalists were tipped off ahead of the arrest of political adviser Roger Stone (shown above left).

Stone became wrapped up in the investigation since he previously served as a political adviser for President Donald Trump.

CNN happened to be there filming during the early morning arrest last month in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Stone soon after accused the special counsel team of informing the reporters about the arrest ahead of time.

“The government’s public release of the indictment shortly after the defendant’s arrest was consistent with the order sealing the indictment,” Mueller attorneys and lawyers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued in their court filing on Friday, which was obtained by Politico.

“The order does not state, as many unsealing orders do, that the indictment shall remain sealed until further order of the Court.”

“Rather, the order conditioned the unsealing of the indictment on one event: the defendant’s arrest.”

The Mueller team also said in the filing that the sealed indictment was ordered to be automatically unsealed upon the arrest.- READ MORE