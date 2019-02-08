WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Attacks ICE After Illegal MS-13 Gangster Allegedly Murdered Someone In Her District

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attacked federal immigration officers on Thursday after an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, who had 12 prior arrests, allegedly murdered someone on Sunday in her district, which is a sanctuary city.

Earlier this week, an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, who had 12 prior arrests, allegedly murdered someone on a subway in Ocasio-Cortez's district. pic.twitter.com/aNNyxbXUjX

“This is one of the most urgent moral issues and crises that we have in America right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This is not a political issue. Children dying in detention centers should not be a partisan concern. It should be a universal concern for every American in the United States.”

"ICE operates with virtually no accountability, ripping apart families and holding our friends and neighbors indefinitely in inhumane detention centers scattered across the United States," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "We're here to say that an agency like ICE, which repeatedly and systematically violates human rights, does not deserve a dime."