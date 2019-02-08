Ocasio-Cortez Documentary Sells To Netflix For $1 Million

Ocasio-Cortez may be unpopular with the Democratic establishment, but her left-wing base in Hollywood and New York just cannot seem to get enough of her. On Thursday, Netflix announced it paid $1 million to secure the distribution rights to the Sundance Film Festival hit documentary, “Knock Down the House,” which features none other than the freshman Congresswoman as one of its subjects.

According to TheWrap, “Knock Down the House” took Sundance by storm and received a standing ovation at its premiere. The predominantly left-wing audience of sycophants also selected it for the Festival Favorite Award out of the 121 features screened at the festival. Here’s how TheWrap described the movie, directed by Rachel Lears:

When tragedy struck her family in the midst of the financial crisis, Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez had to work double shifts in a restaurant to save her home from foreclosure. After losing a loved one to a preventable medical condition, Amy Vilela didn’t know what to do with the anger she felt about America’s broken health care system. Cori Bush was drawn into the streets when the police shooting of an unarmed black man brought protests and tanks into her neighborhood. Paula Jean Swearengin was fed up with watching her friends and family suffer and die from the environmental effects of the coal industry.

At a moment of historic volatility in American politics, “Knock Down the House” follows these four women as they decide to fight back despite having no political experience, setting themselves on a grassroots journey that will change their lives and their country forever.

Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s vice president of original documentaries, said “Knock Down the House” highlights a “major transformation” in society. – READ MORE