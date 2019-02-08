WATCH: Joy Behar Darkened Skin To Dress As ‘African Woman’ For Halloween

Video from a 2016 taping of “The View” reveals co-host Joy Behar darkened her skin to dress like an “African woman” for Halloween when she was 29.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

The segment was focused on the “feminist statement” of embracing naturally curly hair. This triggered Behar to show off a photo of her 29-year-old self in the controversial costume, proudly boasting about her natural curls and how “cute” she was.

Former co-host Raven-Symoné was shocked when the photo first appeared on screen. “Joy, is that you, Joy?” she asked. “Joy, is that you? Joy, are you black?”

“I was so cute,” Behar said.

“Are you my auntie, Joy?” Raven-Symoné joked.- READ MORE