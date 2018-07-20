WATCH: Obama Tells Others They Don’t Need Giant Houses, Spends $8 Million on His

“Right now I’m actually surprised by how much money I got,” he said with a smirk.

“And let me tell you something, I don’t have half as much as most of these folks. There’s only so much you can eat. There’s only so big a house you can have. There’s only so many nice trips you can take.”

The arrogance is stunning.

But of course, these comments received thunderous applause and cheers because everybody loves to attack those who have more than they do.

Besides the obvious bitterness and arrogance, can we just talk about the hypocrisy here?

Obama lives in an $8.1 million mansion in an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Since his presidency, he’s taken numerous expensive trips overseas. – READ MORE

