WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen Tried Punking Gun Dealer, Learns He Made Huge Mistake

According to KTTV News in Los Angeles, the man most famous for his 2006 mockumentary film “Borat” showed up in disguise at Warrior One Guns & Ammo in Riverside in February 2017, most likely to embarrass the owners of the popular firearms dealer.

“He comes in, off the bat you can see in the video I’m looking like, ‘this guy does not look like a Hungarian immigrant.’ Tight-a** leather pants, a beard, it just didn’t fit,” store owner Norris Sweidan told the station.

“The moment his words came out of his mouth I was like, ‘this guy is full of s***.’”

Although the incident occurred in 2017, the story and surveillance video of Cohen’s suspicious visit only recently came to light. – READ MORE

