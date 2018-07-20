True Pundit

Citizens Group Gets APC, Tours US to Stand for 2nd Amendment Rights (VIDEO)

Posted on
The Utah Gun Exchange has kicked off its Freedom Tour and the group is driving around the United States in a military armored personnel carrier defending Americans’ rights to bear arms.

“We’re fighting to preserve and protect those values and those constitutional principles that made this republic great,” Bryan Melchior, co-owner of UGE, explained.

“The products and services that we deal in are prescribed in the Constitution of the United States of America,” he continued. “And any time when a culture or civilization decided that there was something wrong with that, something went wrong with that culture. Something went wrong with that civilization.

“It’s our mission in life to protect and preserve our lives, our posterity. If we don’t have a Second Amendment, we don’t have a country.” – READ MORE

 

