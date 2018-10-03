WATCH: Obama Admits Heavy Drinking, Drug Problems As An ‘Adolescent’ In Rare Video Footage

In light of the recent attacks on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over his alleged drinking in high school and his having thrown ice at someone in a bar, a rare video clip of then-Illinois State Senator Barack Obama has surfaced that shows the 40-year-old admitting that while he was a “young boy” and an “adolescent” he drank “a six-pack in an hour” in between classes, got in fights, was a “thug,” and used illegal drugs.

Obama on his adolescent years in a rare video of a 2001 interview: -“I was a thug,” a “mischievous child”

-“I got into fights.”

-“I drank and did–and consumed substances that weren’t always legal.”

-“I might have drank a six-pack in an hour before going back to class” pic.twitter.com/fesvtAPtFH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2018

The February 2001 biographical interview was made by The History Makers, who interviewed Obama about everything from his favorite color to describing his adolescent behavior to defining what he wanted his legacy to be. – READ MORE

Sen. Maize Hirono (D., Hawaii) said on Tuesday that a story about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh throwing ice at someone’s face while he was in college shows why the FBI must conduct an investigation into his behavior.

CNN host John Berman asked the senator about a New York Times story, published Monday, that details a 1985 bar fight in which Kavanaugh was questioned by the police. Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley threw a glass bottle at someone’s head and was arrested. Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at someone.

“I want to ask you about these new developments we found out overnight, these police documents that show that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice in someone’s face during a bar fight when he was in college. Do you feel that is in anyway disqualifying for someone in the Supreme Court?” Berman asked.

“This is why we need an FBI investigation, because there are a lot of allegations and the reports really are about how he behaves when he is drunk,” Hirono said. “So that is very relevant. And the portrayal of himself as practically a choir boy is contradicted by his roommate, for example, in high school and people in high school. This is why we need an FBI investigation, why we have been calling for one for what seems like months.” – READ MORE